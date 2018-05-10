Edmond athlete had to miss his school’s banquet… so his teammates brought the banquet to him

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond high school student was supposed to be honored at a banquet recently, but got quite a surprise from his teammates.

Justin Norman, a track and field athlete at Edmond North High School, was set to be honored at the school’s sports banquet.

However, Norman learned he would have to miss the banquet because it was at the same time as his shift at Subway.

According to Edmond Public Schools Athletic Director Mike Nunley, Norman’s job helps to support his family so missing a shift was out of the question.

When his teammates found out that he would miss the banquet, they came up with a plan of their own.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After the banquet ended, the students headed to Subway to present Norman with his awards and held a second banquet in his honor.

The definition of Team. The young man in the Subway uniform was unable to attend the sports banquet for his award. His job supports his family. So his “ team family” went to him... that’s called High School Athletics. 🏆🏆🏆🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/4PNVHwJSdq — Mike Nunley (@NunleyEPS) May 9, 2018