Founder’s Bank added to Oklahoma’s endangered properties list

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former bank building that stands out in northwest Oklahoma City has been added to Oklahoma’s endangered properties list.

Founder’s Bank, along N. May Ave. near N.W. Expressway, stand out among other buildings in the area with its mid-century modern architecture.

Now, officials say the bank building has been added to the list of Oklahoma’s Most Endangered Historic Places.

While adding the building to the list won’t guarantee its preservation, it does raise awareness of the building’s history and status.

Authorities say Route 66 signs have also been added to the list since some are poorly maintained.

Preservation Oklahoma says the iconic road signs are a treasure that need to be taken care of in the future.