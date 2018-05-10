Kidnapping suspect captured in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A kidnapping suspect was captured in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police say it started around 7:20 p.m. Thursday when family members called saying they were worried about their niece because she owed money to people. They said she had been previously kidnapped.

Officers were able to determine where the girl was going to meet up with the suspect after speaking with her mother.

The officer spotted the suspect and vehicle near Reno and Meridian. The vehicle pulled into a gas station and the officer approached the suspect who then drove off, initiating a pursuit.

The suspect took off on foot near N.W. 10th and Gardner, but was eventually taken into custody.

The victim is safe.