Metro man arrested after allegedly shooting daughter's dogs for not washing the dishes

HARRAH, Okla. – A metro man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his daughter’s two dogs after she failed to do the dishes.

It happened near N.E. 36th and Luther Road.

According to investigators, Jeffrey Don Edwards was arrested Wednesday and booked on two counts of animal cruelty after he shot both dogs to death and dumped them by a river.

Court documents said employees at a nearby gas station told police about what he did.