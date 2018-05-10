New Mexico women accused of driving 13 hours to kidnap, sexually assault 14-year-old Oklahoma boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. - Two New Mexico women are accused of driving 13 hours to kidnap and sexually assault a 14-year-old Oklahoma boy.

The Pittsburg County boy was playing on his Xbox when he was contacted online by 35-year-old Kristen Aragon. As they played, their chats became sexual, the boy said Aragon wanted to have sex with him.

The two arranged to meet up. Aragon allegedly said she lived just 30 minutes away.

When she picked up the boy at his house, 29-year-old Melissa Goelz was with Aragon in the car. The two then kidnapped the boy, driving him almost 13 hours, 850 miles, back to their home in Farmington, New Mexico.

"They are sick. They are sick individuals to do that to a 14-year-old boy," said Pittsburgh County Sheriff Chris Morris.

The boy told police the two women told him "he would never be coming home," and that along the way, Aragon sexually assaulted him numerous times.

When he said he wanted to go back to Oklahoma, the women reportedly said that "he had to either go with them now or be left on the side of the road naked."

Police were able to locate the boy by checking phone records and the boy's game history on his Xbox. Pittsburg County officials alerted authorities in New Mexico. Aragon and Goelz were arrested as they pulled into the driveway of their home.

"The local law enforcement was able to adequately use their resources to intercept and find that individual once they had reached New Mexico," said Andrea Anderson of the FBI.

The two are facing kidnapping charges, and Aragon - lewd acts with a minor. Federal charges could be in the near future.

"The local law enforcement did a great job, the FBI assisted with investigation, following that at this time they have been charged by the state and are in state custody at this point," said Anderson.