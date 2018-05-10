Officials: 285 Oklahomans died from the flu this season

OKLAHOMA CITY – New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that hundreds of Oklahomans lost their lives to the flu virus this season.

So far this year, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that 285 people have died from the flu since September. Fortunately, none of those deaths occurred within the last week.

Also, health experts say 2 people had to be hospitalized within the last week due to the flu virus, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 4,737 this season.

According to data released by the health department, it appears as though the peak of flu season occurred in January. Since then, the number of new flu cases has dramatically dropped.

Health reports state that almost all of the patients who died from the virus were over the age of 50.

Data shows that 26 of those who died from the flu were between the ages of 18-years-old and 49-years-old. Health officials also say a child under the age of 4-years-old died from the virus, and one child between the ages of 5-years-old and 17-years-old also died from the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you should be vigilant with washing your hands, avoid touching your eyes and mouth, get plenty of sleep and eat healthy to help give your immune system a boost.

If you get sick, look out for severe aches and pains in your muscles and joints, notable fatigue and weakness, headaches and a high fever.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, call a doctor as soon as possible. Experts also say you should not go to work or school if you have a fever.