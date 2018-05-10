× Officials: Over 1,000 pounds of medication collected at take-back event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Organizers of a drug take back program say the latest collection event has broken records.

Last month, Oklahoma County citizens participated in the Coalition Against the Rx drug Epidemic’s ‘Drive Up Drop Off’ medication take-back event.

The event collected a total of 1,014 pounds of medication at three locations in Oklahoma City.

“CARxE offers two mobile medication take-back events a year. In the past, we’ve been successful, but last weekend, we collected more medication than ever before! It’s amazing to know these medications have been permanently destroyed and cannot fall into the wrong hands,” Laura Brennan, chairperson of CARxE, said. “Take-back events are just one of the ways we work to prevent further opioid overdose deaths in Oklahoma County residents.”

Residents who may have missed the mobile event can dispose of their medications in a number of locations, including most law enforcement agencies.