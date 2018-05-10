× Officials perform compliance checks for sex offenders, violent offenders

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities say law enforcement officers from several agencies scoured Cleveland County to check the compliance of violent offenders and sex offenders.

“The primary purpose of these checks are to assure accountability and to further confirm that all registrants are in compliance with the State of OK, Sex Offenders Registration and the Mary Rippy Violent Crimes Offenders Registration Acts,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson.

During the early morning hours of May 9, officials say they were able to contact 50 registrants.

In all, it appears six people were not in compliance with the law and one possessed illegal drug contraband.

“Here in Cleveland County we are truly fortunate to have quality law enforcement who work well together. They are willing to do what it takes to make our community the best and safest. This type of operation requires a huge undertaking and would be virtually impossible to be carried out solely by this office. I want to give special thanks to U.S. Marshal Johnny Kuhlman, Director Kevin Duckworth, OK Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole Services, Chief Brad Gaylord, Absentee Shawnee PD, Chief Deana Allen, Lexington PD, and Chief Keith Springstead, Noble PD, for participating,” said Sheriff Gibson.

Officials say follow-up investigations will be completed and there is a strong likelihood that arrest warrants could be issued.