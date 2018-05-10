× Oklahoma City ranks among ‘most challenging cities for spring allergies’

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is spring across the country, which means that temperatures will warm and plants will start blooming.

Back here at home, it also tends to mean that you’ll start sniffling and sneezing.

Researchers say warmer, wetter winters have led to an increase in pollen, meaning more people are experiencing allergies for much longer.

“Some research has suggested that the warming trend that we have in our environment is causing the pollen seasons to start a little bit earlier, and extend a little bit longer,” Dr. Stanley Fineman, former president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, told NBC News. “Consequently, patients are suffering because they’re exposed to pollen, for longer periods of time.”

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, there are several cities where seasonal allergies are known to be a challenge. The following cities top the list:

McAllen, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Jackson, Mississippi Memphis, Tennessee San Antonio, Texas Providence, Rhode Island Dayton, Ohio Syracuse, New York Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Knoxville, Tennessee Springfield, Massachusettes Baton Rouge, Louisiana El Paso, Texas Toledo, Ohio New Orleans, Louisiana Richmond, Virginia Little Rock, Arkansas Youngstown, Ohio.