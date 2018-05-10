× Oklahoma schools named among the best high schools in the country

OKLAHOMA CITY – Five Oklahoma City public schools are being honored after being named among the best high schools in the country.

On Wednesday, officials say five Oklahoma City high schools were ranked among the best schools in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“We are proud to have five OKCPS schools among the nation’s top high schools. This is evidence that confirms what I know as an OKCPS parent-that OKCPS provides great school options for our families,” said OKCPS Acting Superintendent Rebecca Kaye.

Researchers collected information from more than 20,500 U.S. public high schools, including school-specific data on enrollment, student ethnicity, location, school type, and results of state assessments and Advanced Placement tests.

District officials say Harding Charter Preparatory School, Dove Science Academy and Classen School of Advanced Studies received the U.S. News Gold Badge Award. Harding Fine Arts Academy and Southeast High School received the Silver Badge Award.

“An educated workforce leads to better business recruitment and expansion and is key for Greater Oklahoma City’s bright future,” said Chamber President & CEO, Roy Williams. “A strong education system plays a large role in our city’s ability to recruit new residents, especially families who are seeking choice when it comes to education. We congratulate OKCPS and these five schools as they prepare the workforce that will undoubtedly lead OKC into the future.”

The Oklahoma rankings for gold and silver are as follows:

Harding Charter Preparatory High School (OKC) – gold

Dove Science Academy (OKC) – gold

Classen High School of Advanced Studies (OKC) – gold

Booker T. Washington High School (Tulsa) – silver

Harding Fine Arts Academy (OKC) – silver

Edmond North High School (Edmond) – silver

Thomas Edison Preparatory High School (Tulsa) – silver

Memorial High School (Edmond) – silver

Norman High School (Norman) – silver

Santa Fe High School (Edmond) – silver

Southeast High School (OKC) – silver

Deer Creek High School (Deer Creek) – silver

Bartlesville High School (Bartlesville) – silver

Westmoore High School (Moore) – silver

Dove Science Academy (Tulsa) – silver

Bixby High School (Bixby) – silver

Carl Albert High School (Midwest City) – silver

Pauls Valley High School (Pauls Valley) – silver.

