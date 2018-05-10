Police release body camera footage of robbery suspect’s arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have released body camera video of the arrest of a man accused of tying up an elderly man and robbing him.

On May 3, police were called to a home invasion near Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City where they say a 71-year-old man was tied up inside his home.

“A man was in his home when he noticed somebody else was in his home that shouldn’t be,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

According to the police report, the 71-year-old victim “turned around and saw the suspect standing there with a semi-automatic handgun pointed at him.”

The suspect reportedly told the victim, “I am taking your phone,” “go on back to the bedroom,” later telling him, “If you make a move, I will shoot you.”

The armed suspect then tied up the victim and left the home with the victim’s phone, keys and his vehicle.

“The victim actually had to chew through the neck ties in order to free himself,” Knight said.

Later, when police spotted the vehicle, they started chasing the suspect.

Officials say the chase lasted around one hour and went all over the metro. Eventually, the suspect crashed near N.E. 10th and Midwest Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say 24-year-old Tad Bray and a woman were taken into custody, but the woman has since been released.

On Thursday, police released body camera footage of Bray's arrest.

According to the to video, officers spotted Bray and the woman in a creek, and ordered Bray to put his hands up.

Warning: Language in video may not be appropriate for all audiences.

