Update: Police said the woman has been found and is safe.

—

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Police are searching for a missing 67-year-old Choctaw woman with medical issues.

Deborah Ellringer was last seen just before noon on Thursday at her residence near N.E. 10 and N. Westminister.

Ellringer is described as 5’1, 125 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call the Choctaw Police Department at 405-769-3821.