× Silver Alert issued for missing 58-year-old Oklahoma man with health issues

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 58-year-old Oklahoma man with health issues.

Paul Jordan was reported missing around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of Beth Mitchell Lane in the town of Mead.

Jordan was last seen wearing a white Oklahoma State University T-shirt, blue jeans, and black and blue lace up tennis shoes. His vehicle is a teal 2001 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma tag ‘BND865.’

Officials said he is an insulin-dependent hyperglycemic diabetic, and has a pacemaker and high blood pressure.

If you have information on Jordan’s whereabouts, contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released at this time.