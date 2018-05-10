Streets reopened in northwest Oklahoma City following situation at natural gas well site

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents in northwest Oklahoma City were not allowed into their homes on Thursday afternoon following an issue at an oil well site.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 16900 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. about a possible hazmat situation.

Officials say they received a report of a yellow liquid spewing from the ground near an oil and gas well site. Authorities initially determined that it was raw crude oil.

TAC 4: This is what the raw crude oil looked like when firefighters arrived earlier in the 16900 block of N Pennsylvania. This is all taken care of now. Cleanup will begin soon. pic.twitter.com/g0ZYwiDd0L — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 10, 2018

During the situation, northbound traffic was blocked at N.W. 164th St. and Pennsylvania Ave. and residents were not allowed to access the housing addition to the north.

By 5:30 p.m., Pennsylvania Ave. was completely open.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is waiting for the owner of the site to arrive on the scene.

The OCC says the release was not crude, but came from a natural gas booster station.

TAC 4: Northbound traffic will be blocked at NW 164th and Penn due to a hazardous materials incident near 17700 block N. Penn. Access to a housing addition to the north is being denied. An unidentified yellow substance is still spewing into the air. 4:37 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 10, 2018