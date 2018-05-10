Students, neighborhoods come together to make a better community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - There is a unique concept in education within Oklahoma City Public Schools, especially at Edgemere Elementary, or also known as the David R. Lopez Community School.

So, what is a community school?

"It's a very symbiotic relationship," said principal Alisa Stieg. "There are time, talents, and treasures that the community wants to share with their neighborhood schools. So they come to us and say, ‘What can we do to help?’”

The students and the neighborhoods surrounding Edgemere are blossoming.

"Our community members come in and they teach them art, and they teach them gardening, and they teach them hip-hop. It’s really exciting for all of the kids and they really, really love it," said teacher Tabbetha Lee.

The community school concept is growing young and fertile minds.

"I’m really getting good at reading. And math is really my favorite subject," said student Demetrious.

"5th and 6th grade are in the same class together now," said Jayla, student. "5th grade is learning 6th grade things together and we’re all just learning the same thing.”

Parents and surrounding businesses love the community school concept as well.

"They’re learning how to grow up and be in a society and interact with people and make society better," parent Darci Craghead said.

“I recognized there was a neighborhood involvement and that’s kinda what led me in. Having my own small business, I asked myself the question, ‘How can I help?’” said business owner Tim LLoyd.

“I think it’s just a beautiful thing to see everyone come together to invest in the students and then the students to take that responsibility further," said parent K. Youngblood Freeman.

Edgemere Elementary School - another great example of what’s right with our schools.

