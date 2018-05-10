Two arrested after car stalls on railroad tracks, gets hit by train

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities are releasing more information about two arrests after a car was hit by a train in Edmond.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on May 3, Edmond officials say two men were driving a car near Broadway and Danforth when it became stuck on the train tracks.

According to a police report, 22-year-old Kevin Thompson called 911 to report that his car stalled on the train tracks and that he could hear a train in the distance.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Colby Couch walking away from the vehicle. Couch told police that he was not sure if Thompson was still in the vehicle or not.

“I observed [Thompson] staggering just west of the railroad tracks walking towards my vehicle. I could hear the train coming from the south and the railroad bars began to come down. I yelled at [Thompson] to get out of the way. I realized that the train was not stopping and was going to hit the stalled vehicle. As [Thompson] made it to my vehicle I grabbed him by the arm and told him to start running,” the report states.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

However, officers noticed that something wasn’t right with the pair.

The report states that Thompson smelled of alcohol and had “bloodshot and watery” eyes. Thompson reportedly admitted that he had been drinking before he got behind the wheel of the car.

Couch also admitted to drinking.

Both were arrested for public intoxication, and Thompson was also arrested for possession of marijuana.