Women accused of kidnapping 14-year-old Oklahoma boy they met online

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Police say two women from New Mexico traveled 13 hours in an attempt to kidnap an Oklahoma boy they met online.

According to an affidavit obtained by KRQE, the 14-year-old boy told police he started talking to 35-year-old Kriste Aragon through Xbox Live.

The boy told police the conversations became sexual, and the pair exchanged explicit pictures. Aragon, who owns a candy shop in New Mexico, then reportedly told the child that she “wanted to have sex with him.”

Aragon told the victim that she lived just 30 minutes away from his house, and they made plans to met in person.

When the boy got in the Aragon’s car, another woman, 29-year-old Melissa Goelz, was also there.

At that point, the women told the victim they were going to New Mexico and that he “would never be coming back home.”

“It was very alarming. We knew it was going to be a bad situation if we didn’t act fast and get the boy located,” Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told KRQE.

During the 13-hour drive to New Mexico, the victim says he was sexually assaulted multiple times.

Once the victim’s family noticed he was missing, Oklahoma authorities began looking at his online history. They were able to track the phone number linked to Aragon’s Xbox account back to her candy business in New Mexico.

When they arrived at her home, police were waiting for them.

Aragon faces up to 30 years in prison, and Goelz faces up to 10 years in prison.