4 the weekend: Okie Made Market, parade and car show

OKLAHOMA – Trying to think of things to do this weekend? There’s plenty to do!

The Big 12 Softball Championship is this weekend at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

This takes place Friday and Saturday.

And, the Okie Made Market is also happening this weekend!

You can shop ’til you drop in the Paramount Building parking lot on Historic Film Row in Oklahoma City.

This is from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Cruzin’ Clear Bay Parade and Car Show is happening Saturday!

This will be at Lake Thunderbird State Park in Norman from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.