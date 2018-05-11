4 troopers hurt, suspect killed in Oklahoma shootout in southeast Oklahoma town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TALIHINA, Okla. - A suspect was killed and four law enforcement officers were injured while serving search warrants in downtown Talihina.

A spokesman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says four troopers were struck by gunfire or shrapnel while serving a warrant on a man, who later died.

Capt. Paul Timmons says local authorities had asked for assistance in serving the warrant on the man early Friday. Timmons says the group was immediately met by gunfire, followed by a fire that quickly broke out in downtown Talihina.

The man's name hasn't been released, but Timmons confirmed that he died from his injuries. He says the four troopers are expected to recover from their injuries.

A fifth trooper who was wearing a bulletproof vest was also struck by gunfire, but wasn't hurt. Timmons says the vest likely saved the trooper's life.

Firefighters are still working to contain the fire in downtown Talihina. Timmons says authorities are investigating whether the home was booby-trapped to cause the fire.

Talihina is on the eastern end of the scenic Talimena Drive connecting with Mena, Arkansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.