4 your garden: Different ways to use, enjoy lavender in your home

Different ways to use, enjoy lavender in your home

There are many different ways you can enjoy and use lavender inside your home.

The fragrant and beautiful stems can be a great addition to your garden, but it can be difficult to grow, especially here in Oklahoma.

Garden guru Linda Vater stopped by to show us how we can grow and maintain the plant at home.

Lavender is a Mediterranean plant that isn’t a fan of that Oklahoma humidity

Try growing it in pots if you have problems growing it in your flower bed

Lavender is also beautiful in topiary form

It’s worth trying to grow it – the fragrance is wonderful and it has such a rich color

Make sure to provide excellent drainage and try mulching with gravel or grit to decrease humidity and excess moisture

