Going once, going twice: Oklahoma puts bison on surplus site

FOSS, Okla. – Oklahoma is auctioning off a herd of about 55 bison to the highest bidder as part of its state surplus program.

The bison live at Foss State Park, about 90 miles west of Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department spokeswoman Leslie Blair tells The Oklahoman that it’s becoming expensive to feed the animals because of drought conditions in the area.

Blair says removing the bison will allow the pasture to recover.

The bison are listed on the state surplus website alongside auctions for old televisions, furniture and a 10,000 gallon tank, among other items.

As of Friday morning, the high bid was $12,000. The auction closes Wednesday.