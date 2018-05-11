× Gov. Fallin vetoes “Constitutional Carry” bill

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Mary Fallin has vetoed a bill that would have allowed for permit-less carry.

Senate Bill 1212, also referred to as the “Constitutional Carry” bill, was presented by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow.

The bill passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives last week. It also passed the Oklahoma Senate by a vote of 33 to 9. It would have allowed for open carry without a permit.

Friday, Gov. Fallin vetoed the bill saying:

“Oklahoma is a state that respects the Second Amendment. As governor, I have signed both concealed-carry and open-carry legislation. I support the right to bear arms and own a pistol, a rifle, and a shotgun.

Oklahomans believe that law-abiding individuals should be able to defend themselves. I believe the firearms requirement we current have in state law are few and reasonable. Senate Bill 1212 eliminates the training requirements for persons carrying a firearms in Oklahoma. It reduces the level of the background check necessary to carry a gun.

SB 1212 eliminates the current ability of Oklahoma law enforcement to distinguish between those carrying guns who have been trained and vetted, and those who have not.

Again, I believe the firearms laws we currently have in place are effective, appropriate and minimal, and serve to reassure our citizens that people who are carrying handguns in this state are qualified to do so.”

Supporters argued that better efforts are needed to screen potential gun buyers, but that shouldn’t punish current gun owners.