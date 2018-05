Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The state championship games in the five largest classes of high school baseball are set for Saturday after Friday's semifinals.

In Class 6A, Westmoore beat Owasso 11-6 to set up a matchup against Tulsa Union in the title game on Saturday in Tulsa.

In 4A, Elgin run-ruled Verdigris 16-1 to advance to the championship game against Blanchard on Saturday at the Bricktown Ballpark.