Main Event hosting job fair for former Toys ‘R’ Us, Babies ‘R’ Us employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the news of a popular toy store shutting its doors came as a surprise to shoppers, it also left employees scrambling to find another job.

Six months ago, Toys ‘R’ Us filed for bankruptcy. Earlier this year, shoppers learned that the company planned to sell off or close all of its 800 stores across the United States.

Now, another company is seeking those Toys ‘R’ Us employees who are still without a job.

From May 14 through May 18, Main Event Entertainment is hosting a ‘Play & Apply’ hiring event. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days, former Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us team members are invited to apply and interview for a position at Main Event.

“Main Event’s vision and talent strategies align with that of Toys R Us – to create uniquely fun experiences for our guests by exceeding expectations, embracing teamwork and having fun,” said Rhonda Merchant, Director of Talent Acquisition at Main Event Entertainment. “With the recent closures of Toys R Us and Babies R Us, we saw an opportunity to turn a challenging situation into something positive for the retail brand’s talented employees.”

The Oklahoma City location is looking for back of house team members, operations managers, sales managers, technicians, servers, party hosts and customer-facing team members.

“Main Event team members are expected to give their best on the job, so we do our part in making sure you stay motivated, feel valued and live your best life,” said Merchant. “We offer competitive pay, a tuition reimbursement program, career development paths, comprehensive benefits and fun perks. We’re growing and look forward to having some hardworking individuals join the Main Event family to create serious fun for our guests.”

To RSVP for the event, visit the Main Event website.