Man arrested after allegedly taking upskirt photos at Oklahoma store

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he allegedly was seen taking photos up women’s skirts in a store.

On May 10, officers were called to the Walmart along W. Reno Ave. regarding a possible sex offense.

According to the arrest affidavit, an asset protection officer told police that several customers had complained that a man was taking pictures up unsuspecting women’s dresses.

An off-duty McClain County deputy was working as a security guard, and reported seeing 44-year-old Kevin Bierig “blatantly positioning his cellphone under the woman’s dress.”

When officers confronted Bierig, he told police that they did not have permission to look in his phone.

“[Bierig] was very nervous and continually begged for me to let him go and kept asking to use his phone. [Bierig] stated that he would bring his phone back and let us look at it and that he was an upstanding citizen and would be easy to find,” the report states.

Officers also spoke with the alleged victim, who said that she didn’t know she was being photographed. However, she said she noticed that Bierig was following her around the store.

Bierig was arrested on a peeping tom complaint.