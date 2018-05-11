× More information released on Oklahoma babysitter accused of abusing 5-month-old baby

ENID, Okla. – A woman who was supposed to be caring for a 5-month-old baby is accused of child abuse.

Last Thursday, emergency crews were called to an Enid home in response to reports of an unresponsive 5-month-old infant, officials told the Enid News and Eagle.

While emergency responders were treating the child, the baby reportedly stiffened as if having an active seizure.

The baby boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he is now stable, authorities said.

Hospital staff reported to police that the infant appears to have suffered injuries common with abusive head trauma.

Authorities then questioned the infant’s babysitter, 27-year-old Mirella Salas-Morales.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, Salas-Morales said that as she was changing the boy’s diaper, she said she noticed the baby’s legs were “stiff.”

She said she attempted to rub his feet and bend his legs, but got no response from the child.

According to court documents, the babysitter told police that nothing happened to the boy until that point that would have caused him to have a seizure.

However, she later told police the infant may have hit his head on a cabinet while being carried.

She also later admitted to shaking the baby in an attempt to wake the boy up.

“Mirella demonstrated this with a toy doll in the interview room. Mirella was shaking the doll so hard that it appeared like Mirella was going to drop the doll. Mirella was also shaking the doll in a way that if it was (the boy), (the boy’s) head would be bouncing out of control,” police wrote in the affidavit.

According to court documents obtained by the Enid News and Eagle, Morales told police if she had to scale how hard she shook the infant on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the hardest, that she shook the boy at a 10.

“It was noted in the medical report from OU Children’s … these traumatic brain injuries are concerning for non-accidental trauma,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Salas-Morales was arrested on a complaint of child abuse by injury.

She is being held on a $500,000 bond.