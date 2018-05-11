Officials still looking for missing man on Most Wanted List, considered armed and dangerous

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for a missing man who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say Donald Ashford, a parole violator out of the central district of Probation and Parole services, has been missing since June 22, 2016.

Ashford is on the Most Wanted List and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a black male, about 5’8″, weighs approximately 154 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was serving time for trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of controlled dangerous substance out of Oklahoma County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119.