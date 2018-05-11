Oklahoma airman surprises wife, children just in time for Mother’s Day

ALTUS, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother and her three kids got a big surprise just in time for Mother’s Day.

For weeks, the town of Duke and Duke Public Schools have been coordinating the surprise with Sgt. Anthony Fridley.

Fridley was deployed to Iraq with the U.S. Air Force seven months ago, leaving behind his wife and three children.

“It’s tough to not be in close contact, and be able to hug them and be around them,” he told KSWO.

When town leaders heard that Fridley was coming home, they knew they had to do something that would get the community together.

School leaders organized a skit that would teach students about the dangers of texting and driving. Fridley’s wife and three children were sitting on the sidelines as a medical helicopter landed at the mock crash site at Duke High School.

Immediately, Fridley jumped out of the helicopter to surprise his family.

“It’s awesome. I couldn’t have asked for anything better than just to be able to hug them all and be close,” Fridley said.