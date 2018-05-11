× Oklahoma babysitter facing child abuse charge after infant rushed to hospital

ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman is facing a child abuse charge after police say she hurt an infant she was babysitting.

Mirella Salas Morales, 27, was arrested after police responded to a home on the 800 block of East Cedar in Enid. They were told a 5-month-old baby boy was not breathing.

When they arrived on the scene, the baby was having an active seizure. He was first rushed to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center before being flown to OU Children’s in Oklahoma City.

According to Det. Sgt. Nick John, with the Enid Police Department, Morales was brought in for questioning that same day and claimed she had done nothing that would have caused the baby to have a seizure.

However, Det. Sgt. John said as the interview went on, Morales’ story changed.

“She added more things to the story from when nothing happened to the child to something possibly could have happened to the child and gave an explanation to what could have happened,” John told News 4. “She added that she possibly could have hit the child’s head on a doorway in the kitchen to cause the injuries to the child.”

An affidavit states Morales used a toy doll to demonstrate what happened during the interview with detectives.

“Mirella was shaking the doll so hard that it appeared that Mirella was going to drop the doll. Mirella was also shaking the doll in a way that if it was [the baby], [the baby’s] head would be bouncing out of control,” the affidavit reads.

John said she did not give an explanation as to why she shook the baby.

The suspect also told detectives she was the only person inside the East Cedar home the day of the incident. She is currently in jail on a $500,000 bond.

According to police, the baby is listed under “stable condition.”