Oklahoma City Councilman John Pettis charged with embezzlement, stealing money from charities he started

OKLAHOMA CITY - City Councilman John Pettis Jr. was charged with three counts of embezzlement and failing to file taxes late Friday afternoon. The district attorney alleges he stole more than $175,000 through supposed charitable organizations Pettis started.

In April 2017, an individual called the Oklahoma City Police Department alleging criminal activity by Pettis, which launched a year-long investigation.

According to the affidavit, the Ward 7 councilman started three charities from which he took money for personal use.

The first is the Rhonda K. Hutson Foundation, a bank account for which was started in 2011. Its stated mission is to raise funds and awareness for triple negative breast cancer.

Court documents show $12,551.17 was deposited between January 1, 2013 and June 30, 2017. The affidavit states the, "account is funded by donations. Memos on the majority of checks deposited contain identifiers as: donation, fundraiser, tickets, car raffle or school supply drive."

During that period, there was $11,572 in outgoing funds, the majority being cash withdrawals by Pettis. There were also expenses that include t-shirts, Off the Hook Seafood, Sam's Club, Bill Veazey's Party Store, and Walmart.

The affidavit states "the investigation was not able to verify RKHF performing any activity to further their stated objective."

A second charity, called The Southern Leadership Enhancement Center, was supposedly started "to assist the impoverished community who lack the skills necessary to gain employment and participate in society," according to a grant request letter sent to a potential donor.

That donor, Chicago-based foundation The Santeece Foundation, contributed $137,500 to the SLEC between 2009 and 2014.

There are records of Pettis making cash withdrawals from the charity, but no checks were written.

There is also no evidence of any charitable activities conducted by the SLEC.

We reached the president of The Santreece Foundation, Thomas Reece, on the phone. He lives in Chicago. He said he's "not going to talk about it. Not going to discuss the matter at all, period."

A bank account for a third organization, called the Oklahoma Institute for Minority Affairs, was started in 2013. Part of the OIMA stated mission reads, "being dedicated to the social, economic, and civil development of African-American, Native-American, Latino-Hispanic American Communities as well as Women's groups and Organizations in Oklahoma."

Deposited funds totaled $27,256.40. Outgoing funds totaled $26,248.56, most of it cash withdrawals made by Pettis, and checks to others.

The affidavit states, "the investigation was not able to verify OIMA performing any activities for the benefit of the community."

Pettis is also charged with tax fraud, accused of failing to file taxes between 2009 and 2017. In fact, the affidavit states, "the OTC has no record that John Pettis Jr. has ever filed an Oklahoma Tax Return."

When questioned, neither Pettis nor his attorney offered investigators any explanation. Pettis still has not provided any documentation of activities of the charitable organizations related to their purported missions.

News 4 tried to reach Pettis at his home listed on the tax assessor's website, the address listed on his business, PHA Consulting, or the address listed for the SLEC or the OIMA, but no one answered the door at any of the locations. We also tried to reach him by phone, but only reached his voicemail. However, he did later respond with a text message that said, "Thank you for reaching out to me. No comment at this time."

Spokesperson for Oklahoma City Kristy Yager said in a statement, "These charges are unrelated to John Pettis' service on City Council."

News 4 reached out to Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, but have not yet heard back.

