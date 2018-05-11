× Oklahoma man accused of raping 13-year-old girl has been arrested

DUNCAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl has been arrested.

According to KSWO, police say they were investigating a runaway out of Duncan, Okla. last month when they discovered the alleged sexual assault.

Police say when they found the 13-year-old girl, she told them 19-year-old Martin Fincher had picked her up and sexually assaulted her at his home.

When police questioned Fincher about the rape, he initially said he did not have sex with the young teen; however, officials say Fincher later changed his story, but said the sex was consensual.

He was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree rape of a child under 14.