ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was killed after she was reportedly attacked by seven dogs.

Thursday night, just before 10 p.m., police say a woman was attacked by seven dogs in Ardmore.

According to the Daily Ardmoreite, the dogs allegedly belonged to a neighbor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

KXII reports the woman was in her fifties.

She has not been identified at this time.

Police are still investigating.