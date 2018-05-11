× One person rushed to hospital following head-on crash on Lake Hefner Parkway

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was transported to the hospital following a head-on crash on Lake Hefner Parkway.

Early Friday, police said a driver going the wrong way on Lake Hefner Parkway hit another vehicle head-on near the Britton Rd. exit.

The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

That driver is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence, officials said.

The people in the other vehicle were not injured.