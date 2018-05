× One person taken to hospital after apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the Woodland Trails Apartments near 122nd and MacArthur Friday afternoon.

One person was taken to the hospital for burns. Their condition is unknown.

The fire was contained to one unit.

Damage estimates are valued at $55,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.