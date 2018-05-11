Police investigating armed robbery of Oklahoma City food mart

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of robbing an Oklahoma City store earlier this month.

On May 1, officers were called to the North Portland Food Mart, located in the 3600 block of N.W. 50th St., following an armed robbery.

The clerk told police that he was outside smoking a cigarette when a man walked by the store. A few minutes later, the man walked up to the counter and pointed a pistol at the clerk.

The alleged suspect is described as a black man wearing a dark hoodie with the word “OG&E” on it, gray sweat pants and a white surgical mask.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.