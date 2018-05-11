Police seeking information related to credit card cloning case

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are hoping to question two men who may know something about a credit card cloning scheme in Oklahoma City.

On April 27, Oklahoma City officers began investigating the case after a woman learned that someone had cloned her debit card.

According to the police report, the victim received a call from Midfirst Bank, alerting her to fraudulent activity on her debit card. Bank employees told her that someone must have cloned her card and figured out her pin number.

In all, the victim’s card was used six times at Walmart.

Now, officials are hoping to speak with men who may know something about the credit card cloning scheme.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.