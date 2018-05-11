Several adoption agencies team up for Mega Adoption FunFest this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of animals searching for a family will be available as part of a mega adoption event in Oklahoma City this weekend.

The Mega Adoption FunFest, which will feature hundreds of adoptable animals, will be held this weekend at State Fair Park.

“With all of our homeless pets and others from so many of our local humane groups, this is the perfect weekend to adopt a pet,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Summer is a busy time for animal shelters, and a successful FunFest will help us meet the needs of other homeless pets who will soon come into our care.”

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Hobbies, Arts & Crafts Building, located at 3001 General Pershing Blvd.

In addition to Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, visitors can see pets from the Bella Foundation, Central Oklahoma Humane Society, Edmond Animal Welfare, Forgotten Treasurers, Groovy Paws, Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue, Red Dirt Boxer, Southwest Oklahoma Animal Network, OK Save a Dog and The Underdogs.

Adoption fees vary by group.

“We want to find a home for every homeless pet in our shelter this weekend,” said Gary. “Spring is a busy season for us, and this is the perfect time for people thinking about adopting a pet to save a life.”