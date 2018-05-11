Sooners, Cowgirls Advance in NCAA Tennis Regionals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both the Oklahoma men and Oklahoma State women's tennis teams are hosting NCAA regionals this weekend.

Both teams won their first round matches with ease on Friday.

The Sooners shut out Utah 4-0 in Norman, while the Cowgirls beat Missouri-Kansas City 4-1 in Stillwater.

Oklahoma will face Minnesota in the second round on Saturday at noon.

Oklahoma State will meet Tulsa at 3:00 Saturday in the second round.

The Oklahoma State men's team will begin their NCAA regional on Saturday at 2:00 pm central time against Harvard at the regional hosted by USC.