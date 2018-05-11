× Sooners to Title Game, Cowgirls Split in Big 12 Softball Tournament

Oklahoma went 2-0 on Friday in pool play to advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Softball Tournament at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma run-ruled Texas 10-1 in six innings in their first game, then came from 4-0 down to beat Iowa State 9-6 in the second game.

Oklahoma hit three home runs in the win over the Longhorns, with Nicole Pendley, Sydney Romero and Jocelyn Alo all going deep.

Alo really went deep, ending the game in the sixth inning with a mammoth shot to left field that nearly cleared the slow pitch outfield fence.

It was Alo’s nation-leading 24th home run of the season.

In the win over Iowa State, the Sooners fell behind 4-0, before getting the offense going and coming back to win their 30th straight game against a Big 12 team.

OU is now 49-3 on the season and will be trying for their sixth Big 12 Tournament title, and third in a row, in an event which was not played from 2011 to 2016.

The Sooners will face Baylor in the championship game at 4:00 pm Saturday.

Baylor beat Oklahoma State in the first game of pool play Friday, scoring three runs in the first inning and cruising to a 7-1 win.

OSU’s lone run scored on a solo home run by Whitney Whitehorn in the second inning.

The Cowgirls rebounded to win their second game, jumping to a 7-0 lead on Texas Tech before holding off a late rally to win 7-6.

Madi Sue Montgomery tied the OSU season record for home runs with her 14th in the win.

OSU will play Iowa State in the fifth place game Saturday at 11:00 am.