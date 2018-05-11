× Sprouts Farmers Market in southwest Oklahoma City to hire 140 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular grocery store is getting ready to open its doors in southwest Oklahoma City, but organizers say they are in need of employees.

Last month, Sprouts Farmers Market announced that it plans to open a new store near S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 119th St. in southwest Oklahoma City.

“As we continue to enter new markets, we’re pleased with the customer response to Sprouts’ unique combination of health and value,” said Sprouts Chief Development Officer Ted Frumkin. “We’re looking forward to bringing healthy living for less to new neighbors in Philadelphia and the Mill Creek area of Seattle later this year.”

The 30,000-square-foot store will open on Wednesday, August 8 at 7 a.m.

Now, organizers say they are in need of 140 full and part-time employees to become department managers, assistant department managers, clerks and cashiers.

By the end of 2018, Sprouts will have stores in 19 states.