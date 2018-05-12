Championship Saturday For High School Baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a jam packed championship Saturday as high school baseball teams battled for state glory.

The 6A title game played out at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.

As Tulsa Union took on Westmoore, it was a battle until the end. With the game tied at two in the seventh, Union's Evan Jones sent a double that would score Braden White. Union claimed its first state title since 2010, final 3-2.

Classes 4A-2A took to the diamond in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, a field fitting for the stage.

In the 4A title game, Elgin edged out Blanchard for the Owls' first spring championship. Final 7-6.

Jones took on Oktaha in the 3A game and the Longhorns would win their first state championship with a final of 9-7.

In 2A, Billy Jack Bowen prevailed yet again. Silo winning their 13th state championship under Bowen with the 10-7 victory over Dale.