Homeowner wants state lawmakers to get involved after metro pipeline rupture

EDMOND, Okla. - After crude oil spewed onto a metro neighborhood, one resident says lawmakers should get involved.

The Sunoco pipeline released the yellow liquid near N.W. 164th and Penn on Thursday.

“Our governor, our state reps, our senator, our congress people, they need to be here," said resident Linda Cameron, whose home was covered in the residue. "The paint is peeling and that appears to have happened from the power washing.”

She she understand the important role the oil and gas industry plays in the state, but the situation is out of control.

“Are there immediate, short-term and long-term ramifications from this?," she asked.

News 4 called State Representative Kevin Calvey (R) and he came to her home within minutes.

And Linda had questions.

"You know, they’re doing the immediate cleanup, the surface cleanup, and as this situation continues, now that we’re at 48 hours or plus into this, I think we’re beginning to think, ‘okay, we’re doing this immediate, but are there any short-term or long-term ramifications?’”

“Whoever the responsible party is, the pipeline company, Sunoco, or somebody else, certainly would be responsible for damage to property owners," said Rep. Calvey.

“Going forward, I think it would be very appropriate for—the Corporation Commission is the agency that deals with, to post some sort of meeting," said Calvey. "I will be asking them to do so right after we get off the camera here. I’ll call them and ask them to do so.”

Calvey hopes to have some sort of meeting organized in the near future to help residents get more answers.