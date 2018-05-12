Man accused of torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog

Warning: Some viewers may find this video to be disturbing.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - A man was arrested after he allegedly tortured his ex-girlfriend's dog last summer while giving it a bath, leaving the animal with dermal burns and severe skin trauma.

Police arrested 36-year-old Seth Edwards on May 5 in connection with aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony.

On June 16, 2017, Susan Day, Edwards' former girlfriend, came home to find her dog, Macy, missing "a large amount" of hair and skin, reports KFSM. Macy's eyes were also swollen shut.

Edwards allegedly told Day that the water may have been too hot when he gave Macy a bath.

Doctors said Macy had second- and third-degree burns, and one of the veterinarians told Day the burn patterns were "atypical for something to be considered an accident."

Police say Edwards was upset when he was contacted about what happened, and told officials to talk to his attorney.

He is free on a $3,500 bond. His hearing is set for May 23.

"I really hope that he gets justice for Macy because she's so small and innocent," Day said.