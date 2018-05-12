New details released in deadly Turner Turnpike crash

LUTHER, Okla. – New details have been released in a crash on the Turner Turnpike that left two people dead.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the Turner Turnpike, about a half of a mile east of Luther.

Capt. Paul Timmons with the Oklahoma Highway Patrols says the driver of a semi, identified as 39-year-old Gurigbal Singh, did not slow down and hit the rear of a vehicle, causing that vehicle to hit the rear of another vehicle.

New details in the crash reveal that Singh was going too fast, had plenty of time to stop, and passed at least six warning signs about an upcoming speed reduction and work zone, OHP says.

By the time Singh tried to stop, it was too late.

Two people were killed in the crash. Officials say those two people, identified as 53-year-old Barbara Homan and 44-year-old Antonio Ibanez, were in the same vehicle.

Documents also say the semi left a 450-foot trail of skid marks before the first impact, and continued traveling another 425 feet before finally stopping.

A man driving another vehicle involved in the crash was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Singh now faces two counts of first-degree manslaughter, as well as a count of failure to devote his full time and attention when involved in an accident, and operating a motor vehicle in a manner not reasonable and proper.