Oklahoma semi driver dies after crashing on Creek Turnpike

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The driver of a semi died from his injuries after crashing on the Creek Turnpike.

The incident happened in the city limits of Broken Arrow on the Creek Turnpike Friday just before 8 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 49-year-old driver, of Tulsa, was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike, when he approached a slight curve to the right and “failed to negotiate.”

His semi then departed the road to the left, rolling the semi over.

He was pinned approximately two and a half hours and extricated by the Broken Arrow Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP says “failure to negotiate curve” was the cause of the collision.