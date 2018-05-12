Oklahoma teacher’s aide arrested after allegedly having inappropriate relationship with student



CLEVELAND, Okla. – An Oklahoma teacher’s aide was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

An investigation began after the school district received a report of the alleged relationship and turned it in to police.

KJRH reports Thursday night, Darla McCullough, 46, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a student during an interview with an officer.

McCullough, a teacher’s aide with Cleveland Public Schools, works primarily with students with disabilities, KJRH reports.

Her neighbor, Sheryl Graham, is shocked at the allegations.

“You couldn’t find a nicer person. She is not the person that should ever be mugshot, fingerprinted, booked,” Graham said.

KJRH reports McCullough was arrested on a complaint of second-degree rape, however, according to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, she is in jail on a count of first-degree rape.

“I do not believe there is any evidence out there that would support a charge like that,” Graham said.

McCullough is suspended with pay depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Cleveland police say the investigation is ongoing.