Oklahoma teen pleads guilty to killing stepmother

VINITA, Okla. – A 16-year-old Oklahoma boy has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his father’s fiance and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Koalten Glenn Orr, who was charged and convicted as an adult, was sentenced to life with the chance for parole, with all but the first 25 years suspended, after entering the plea Friday in Craig County District Court in Vinita.

Under the law, a teenager is tried as an adult if charged with first-degree murder.

Orr was 14 when he was charged in the August 2016 shooting death of 38-year-old Laura Hendrix at their home in Vinita.

After shooting Hendrix, Orr walked into the police station and confessed to police that he gunned down his stepmother.

He apologized to Hendrix’s family “for everything” following the sentencing.

Orr initially said he shot Hendrix because she was abusing him, but prosecutors say evidence proves that claim was false.