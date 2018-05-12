One man in the hospital after an overnight shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Detectives are searching for two suspects after one man ended up in the hospital after an overnight shooting in south Oklahoma City.

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, police were called to an apartment complex near SW 63rd and Western. Authorities say the incident started as a fight.

A man and woman tried to force their way into the victim’s apartment, then the female suspect shot through the door. The victim was hit three times.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The two suspects are believed to be driving a grey 4-door Cadillac.

Call police if you have any information.