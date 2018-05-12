PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cox Convention Center in August

OKLAHOMA CITY – An event for the kiddos is coming to the Cox Convention Center in August!

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” is a music-filled and action-packed production that features the heroic pups from the top-rated animated Nickelodeon series PAW Patrol.

“It’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that ‘no job is too big, no pup is too small,’ and share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line,” said event officials of the show.

The PAW Patrol characters will come to life on stage with their vehicles and pup packs!

The show includes two acts and an intermission.

It will be held Friday, August 10; Saturday, August 11; and Sunday, August 12.

Tickets start at $24 and are available at the Chesapeake Energy Arena Box Office.

You can also click here for tickets or get them by phone at 800-745-3000.

Tickets go on sale May 18.

Click here for more information.