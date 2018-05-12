× Sooners Pull Off Big 12 Perfection, Win Tournament Title

Patty Gasso and the Oklahoma Sooners finished their 2018 conference campaign a perfect 21-0 en route to the team’s second straight Big 12 Championship.

After winning both games against Texas and Iowa State on Friday, the Sooners beat Baylor in the tournament title game with a final score of 6-4.

This marks the sixth tournament title for OU and is the third time in program history that Oklahoma has won both the regular season and tournament crowns.

Oklahoma’s Big 12 Championship comes in wake of a regular season in which they were undefeated in conference play.